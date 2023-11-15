Indiana AG Rokita, others defend Trump

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Seventeen attorneys general from various states in the U.S., including Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, have shown their support for the legal defense of former President Donald Trump.

The issue pertains to a gag order imposed by federal judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., concerning election interference.

According to Indy Politics, the effort is being led by Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird and 17 other Republican state attorneys general.

They filed an amicus brief with the Washington, D.C. appeals court, requesting the court to remove the gag order on former President Donald Trump during his Washington trial regarding his alleged interference in the 2020 election.