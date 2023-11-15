Park Place Senior Living set to expand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Affordable housing development Park Place Senior Living will soon expand by about 6 acres, making room for 187 new homes.

Park Place Senior Living is at the east end of Park Place Drive, just off Diebold Road and east of Parkview Regional Medical Center.

According to the Journal-Gazette, the developer is investing $26 million to construct additional three-story, multifamily housing. The 188,000-square-foot facility will also have medical office space.

The construction timeline hasn’t been established, but Redevelopment Director Elissa McGauley estimated it will take about 18 months.