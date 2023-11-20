Indiana Employment Remained Flat For October

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s unemployment rate remained flat at 3.6% in October. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the latest numbers this past Friday and report that the state added 3,400 private sector jobs over the previous month.

October marked the first time since April that the state’s unemployment rate did not go up. The rate had increased at least one-tenth of a percent every month since the 3% mark in April. The DWD said Indiana’s total private employment stands at 2,858,300, marking a new peak for the state. The increase in jobs last month is being attributed to gains in the construction; private educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; financial activities; and trade, transportation an utilities sectors.

The state’s labor force participation rate dropped one-tenth of a percent to 63.3% but remains above the national rate of 62.7%.