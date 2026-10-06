Indiana hunters encouraged to donate deer to help feed Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana hunters are being encouraged to donate harvested deer through the state’s Hunt for Hunger program to help provide food to Hoosiers in need.

The program, administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, covers meat processing costs for hunters who donate legally harvested deer through participating processors.

The program works with nonprofit organizations including Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry.

Hunters who want to participate can drop off a legally harvested, field-dressed deer at a participating processor. Hunt for Hunger covers the processing costs, and the resulting ground venison is distributed to nonprofit food banks and free meal programs.

“Each donated deer helps put nutritious food on the plates of families who need it,” DNR Law Enforcement Director Col. Steve Hunter said.

The participating organizations notify food banks when venison is ready for pickup. The food banks then distribute the meat to soup kitchens and food pantries.

More than 500,000 pounds of venison have been donated by Indiana hunters through the program since it began in 2008.

For more information about donating a deer and a list of participating processors, click here.