Groundbreaking held for senior affordable housing at Village Premier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Construction is underway on a $14 million affordable housing project for seniors at Village Premier in southeast Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and representatives from House Investments broke ground Tuesday on the four-story development at 1902 McKinnie Ave.

The project will include 50 affordable housing units for seniors with incomes between 30% and 60% of the area median income.

The 48,000-square-foot building will also include about 3,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor, along with exercise and laundry facilities.

The senior housing project is part of the larger Village Premier development, which is revitalizing 20 acres in southeast Fort Wayne. The overall project includes 208 workforce housing units, 12 single-family homes for sale and the Meridian Health Clinic.

The senior housing development was identified as a component of the city’s 2020 Southeast Development Strategy.

Funding support comes from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, READI funding from the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority and Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Redevelopment Commission tax increment financing and federal funding from the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services.