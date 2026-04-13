Indiana Launches $60M Iron Nation–Indiana Innovation Initiative

Governor Mike Braun unveiled Iron Nation–Indiana, a more than 60 million dollar public-private partnership designed to connect Indiana businesses, universities, healthcare systems and research institutions with Israeli technology companies, according to the Mike Braun.

State leaders say the initiative will allow high-growth international companies to establish operations in Indiana, while creating opportunities for collaboration with the state’s industrial and academic sectors. Officials describe the program as a way to accelerate commercialization of emerging technologies and strengthen Indiana’s position in global markets.

The initiative includes state investment as well as private capital commitments and is expected to support partnerships in advanced manufacturing, life sciences, logistics and other innovation-driven industries.

Supporters say the effort is intended to expand economic development opportunities and attract new business activity to the state. Additional participating partners and project details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

State officials say Iron Nation–Indiana is part of a broader strategy to increase competitiveness and drive sustained economic growth across Indiana.