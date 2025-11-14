November 14, 2025
Indiana Lawmaker Calls for Property Tax Waiver Amid Federal Pay Gap

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — State Representative Cherrish Pryor is calling on Governor Eric Braun to issue an executive order waiving property tax late fees for Hoosiers affected by the recent federal government shutdown.

The shutdown left roughly 24,000 federal workers in Indiana without paychecks, making it challenging for many to meet the November 10th property tax deadline. Pryor says an executive order could provide immediate relief to those struggling financially due to circumstances beyond their control.

“Federal employees shouldn’t be penalized for a situation entirely out of their hands,” Pryor said. “Waiving late fees is a simple, compassionate step the state can take to support Hoosiers during this difficult time.”

Governor Braun’s office has not yet responded to the request, and it remains unclear if action will be taken before the next property tax cycle.

