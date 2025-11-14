November 14, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana Learns Opens $1,000 Tutoring Grants for Students

by Brian Ford0
girl in pink sweater beside girl in gray sweater

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) — Indiana families can now enroll in the Indiana Learns initiative to receive $1,000 tutoring grants for eligible students. The program is designed to help students who scored below proficiency on the ILEARN test strengthen their skills in English/language arts and math.

To qualify, students must reside in Indiana, have a below-proficiency score on the ILEARN test, and participate in free or reduced lunch programs. The initiative aims to provide additional support to students who may need extra help to reach grade-level proficiency.

Enrollment is open now through Friday, December 19th. Families can check eligibility and apply online at IndianaLearns.org.

State education officials say the program is part of a broader effort to ensure all students have access to personalized learning opportunities and tutoring support, helping them succeed academically and build confidence in key subjects.

Related posts

Groups Raise Cash by Cleaning Up Indy 500 Trash

Kylie Havens

ND Football Coach Says Honor Code Hearings Approaching

Kayla Blakeslee

Insanity Defense Planned for Man in Purdue Slaying

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.