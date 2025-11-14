Anti-Tax Group Runs Ads Urging Redistricting in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) The influential conservative group Club for Growth is intensifying efforts to push Indiana Republicans to redraw the state’s congressional maps. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, the organization has launched a television ad campaign urging lawmakers to support a redistricting plan that could bolster the GOP’s advantage in the U.S. House delegation.

The Club for Growth, known for its anti-tax advocacy, has spent over a million dollars nationally on similar campaigns in other states. The Indiana push is part of a broader strategy to influence redistricting across the country ahead of future elections.

Lawmakers have not yet indicated whether they will act on the group’s request, and redistricting debates in Indiana are expected to be a key point of contention in the upcoming session.