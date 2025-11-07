Empty Desks, Falling Scores: The Toll of Absenteeism

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan’s public schools are grappling with a deepening attendance crisis that threatens student learning and overall academic achievement. Last year, nearly 30% of Michigan students missed at least 18 days of school — one of the highest chronic absenteeism rates in the Midwest. This surge in absences has left classrooms half empty, slowed lesson progress, and contributed to declining standardized test scores.

Empty Desks, Slower Lessons

Teachers from Mount Pleasant to Holt and Ypsilanti describe daily struggles as empty desks hamper their ability to teach new material. Holt’s third-grade teacher Michael Adams says he had just five days in the first eight weeks of this year when all his students were present. “You look around and think, I can’t teach anything new today,” Adams said, linking absenteeism to his students falling behind on M-STEP tests.

In Ypsilanti, former teacher Debbie Swanson recalls days when only half her fifth graders showed up for half days, making lesson planning nearly impossible. The pattern is echoed across districts where chronic absences force teachers to slow the entire class down to catch up.

A Patchwork of Local Solutions

While other states have responded to rising absenteeism with statewide reforms, Michigan’s approach is notably hands-off. The state relies on local districts to manage attendance issues independently — a system educators say lacks consistency and impact.

Michigan’s compulsory attendance law requires students to attend school but leaves districts significant discretion on what counts as truancy and when to intervene. Courts rarely get involved because enforcement is complicated and some districts fear harsh penalties could worsen attendance.

Ken Coleman of the Michigan Department of Education says the state does withhold funding from districts with low attendance, totaling $11.5 million last year. However, many see this as a blunt tool without accompanying guidance or statewide strategy.

Pandemic and Cultural Shifts

Experts and school officials suggest multiple factors behind the absenteeism spike, including poverty, transportation challenges, and health issues. But many point to a lasting cultural shift caused by the pandemic — when remote learning and relaxed attendance rules became the norm — as a root cause.

Parents, once proud of perfect attendance, are now more willing to keep kids home for minor illnesses or family reasons. Ann Arbor parent Megan Kanous admits she no longer sees missing a day or two as a big deal, reflecting a broader change in attitudes.

Calls for Urgent Action

Education advocates warn that chronic absenteeism harms not only the students who miss school but their classmates, too, as lessons slow and teachers’ workloads increase. “It compounds very quickly,” said Danielle Bruursema, a first-grade teacher in Mount Pleasant.

Statewide leaders acknowledge the crisis but have yet to implement robust policies like those in Indiana, Connecticut, and other states that have mandated real-time absence reporting and enforced intervention plans.

Michigan State Board member Mitch Robinson calls the attendance problem a cultural shift that “snapped” during the pandemic, making it socially acceptable to skip school. He urges a renewed effort to reverse that mindset.

Superintendent Jason Mellema says pockets of progress exist but stresses a need for a systemic solution. “If other states can do it, we can do it,” he said.

What’s Next?

The Michigan Department of Education is piloting new data tracking and intervention programs with some districts, supported by $5 million in funding. But for now, Michigan’s absenteeism rates remain stubbornly high, and educators say stronger state leadership is critical to ensure all children get the chance to succeed in school.