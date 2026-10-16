Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith Discusses Taiwan Trip, Agricultural Trade and Economic Ties

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith says the state’s longstanding relationship with Taiwan could provide economic opportunities for Hoosier farmers and workers, particularly as the state looks to expand international trade and attract semiconductor manufacturing.

Beckwith discussed his recent trip to Taiwan during an interview with WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News. The lieutenant governor attended the country’s National Day celebration, meeting with Taiwanese leaders alongside an Indiana delegation.

Beckwith said the trip offered an opportunity to strengthen Indiana’s relationship with Taiwan, which he described as an important economic partner.

He also pointed to the state’s agricultural exports, semiconductor industry and manufacturing opportunities as areas where the relationship could benefit Hoosiers.

Beckwith highlights Indiana’s relationship with Taiwan

Beckwith said Indiana’s relationship with Taiwan dates back decades, noting that Indiana established a sister-state relationship with the island in 1979.

He described Taiwan as a place with strong ties to the United States and said the National Day celebration demonstrated the connection between Taiwanese leaders and American institutions.

The delegation included Senator Mike Young, Representative Andrew Ireland, and representatives from Purdue University and Ivy Tech.

Beckwith said several Taiwanese officials have connections to Indiana or the United States. He cited the Taiwanese vice president’s recent appearance at Purdue University and said another senior official had attended Ohio State University.

He also described the celebration’s parade, which featured the country’s military, athletes, students and marching bands, as a highlight of the trip.

Taiwan trade could benefit Hoosier farmers

Agricultural trade was another major focus of Beckwith’s visit.

He said Taiwan purchases approximately $6.4 billion worth of American agricultural products, including corn, soybeans and poultry. Beckwith emphasized the importance of maintaining those purchases as Indiana works to diversify its international trading relationships.

He also discussed the impact of trade tensions with China, saying reduced Chinese purchases of American grain have hurt U.S. farmers.

Beckwith said Taiwan has helped offset some of that lost demand and argued that Indiana should seek additional trading partners rather than rely too heavily on a single country.

“We want to diversify our portfolio,” Beckwith said, explaining that broader trade relationships could provide more security for farmers in the long term.

He added that Taiwanese buyers value Indiana soybeans, which he said are primarily used for human consumption because of their quality.

The interview did not establish how much of Taiwan’s agricultural purchasing comes specifically from Indiana farmers.

Semiconductor manufacturing and jobs

Beckwith also pointed to the potential economic benefits of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry ties.

He said continued cooperation could help bring semiconductor companies and additional manufacturing activity to Indiana, creating jobs and employment opportunities for Hoosiers.

The lieutenant governor described the relationship as an opportunity to strengthen the state’s economy while building connections with an international trading partner.

He said continuing to invest in the relationship was one of the reasons for making the trip.

Beckwith reflects on Taiwan’s National Day celebration

Beyond the economic discussions, Beckwith said meeting Taiwanese leaders and seeing the country’s national pride on display made a lasting impression.

He described Taiwan as a society that values freedom and said its proximity to mainland China shapes its perspective on security and democracy.

During a lighter portion of the interview, Beckwith also discussed the food he encountered during the trip. He joked that he prefers American food and was reluctant to try some of the uncooked dishes, particularly sea cucumber.

Blakeslee teased the lieutenant governor about declining to try the local specialty.

Beckwith said he was honored to represent Indiana during the celebration and planned to continue building relationships that could benefit the state.