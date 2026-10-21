October Is National Pedestrian Safety Month as Fall Darkness Raises Crash Risks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Shorter days are bringing increased risks for people walking near traffic, as October marks National Pedestrian Safety Month and transportation safety officials urge drivers and pedestrians to take extra precautions.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are using the annual campaign to raise awareness and reduce traffic deaths involving people walking, biking, rolling and driving.

Pedestrians account for roughly 17 percent of all traffic deaths in the United States, according to figures cited by transportation safety advocates. A pedestrian is killed in a traffic crash about every 74 minutes.

The danger can increase during the fall and winter as daylight hours shrink and more people travel during periods of darkness. More than 30 percent of pedestrian fatalities occur between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to figures cited in pedestrian safety materials.

Safety officials are urging drivers to slow down, obey posted speed limits and remain alert in neighborhoods, school zones and busy commercial areas, where people may be crossing the street.

Drivers should yield to pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks and stop far enough back to give people room to cross safely. Motorists are also warned never to drive around a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk because someone crossing the street may be hidden from view.

Distracted driving remains another concern. Drivers are encouraged to put their phones away and keep their attention on the road, particularly during evening hours when pedestrians can be harder to see.

Pedestrians also have a role in preventing crashes. Safety recommendations include using sidewalks whenever available and, when no sidewalk exists, walking facing traffic while staying as far from vehicles as possible.

People crossing streets are encouraged to use crosswalks and well-lit intersections, watch for approaching traffic and make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the roadway. Wearing bright clothing during the day and reflective gear at night, or carrying a flashlight, can help make pedestrians more visible.

Safety advocates also recommend putting away mobile devices and removing headphones while crossing streets to reduce distractions and help pedestrians hear approaching vehicles.

The national observance comes as transportation safety agencies continue efforts to reduce preventable deaths and remind the public that road safety depends on both drivers and pedestrians taking responsibility.

While October is recognized nationally as Pedestrian Safety Month, California observes its own state-level Pedestrian Safety Month in September.