Southern Indiana Inmate Found

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WOWO) — An inmate from the Edinburgh Correctional Facility was found after he escaped from his work detail, which is near Vallonia Tree Nursery.

Officers say 21-year-old Michael D. Anderson was arrested after they spotted him during a traffic stop in Salem, Indiana. As Anderson was being pulled over, he ran off, but officers captured him immediately.

Anderson was taken to the Indiana Department of Correction. He was facing three years in prison and charged with burglary, but he could face more charges of escape, theft, and resisting law enforcement.

Officers are still looking into this.