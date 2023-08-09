August 9, 2023
Indiana Michigan Power proposes rate increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Michigan Power submitted its ‘Powering Our Future’ program Wednesday to the Indiana Regulatory Commission.

A requested rate change would involve a 6.8% increase that would vary for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The new rates would be phased in over two years, with the first increase in mid-2024 and the second in early 2025.

I&M says once implemented, the increase would result in a typical residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month paying $176.99 a month, up from $162.16.

Included in the increase, the residential service charge would increase from $14.79 to $17.50.

In addition to rate changes, the program calls for the following,

  • Replacing more than 2,800 poles and 240 miles of wires.
  • Introducing a new, voluntary payment option that would allow customers to pay in advance and receive daily updates on usage.
  • Seeking regulatory approval for a study looking into applying for an extension to the licenses for two units at the Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman, Michigan.
  • A new customer information system.
  • Expanding broadband access.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will review the plans using a transparent process that will offer an opportunity for public review and input.

