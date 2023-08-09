Mayor Henry and FWPD warning dangers of laced pills

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne Police Department warned of the dangers of a deadly fentanyl-laced pill marketed online.

In a release, they stated that it is imperative Fort Wayne residents are aware of the alarming rates of fatal overdoses involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It only takes 2 milligrams of fentanyl (an amount similar to 2 grains of salt) to overdose and kill someone. Illicit drugs are easily accessible and can even be accessed through social media.

In 2022, the FWPD seized over 98,000 of these counterfeit ‘M-30’ pills containing Fentanyl.

The FWPD has a Hope and Recovery Team (HART) that can help individuals and families get connected to treatment and recovery. The HART Hotline is 260-427-5801.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides the following valuable information.

Recognizing the signs of opioid overdose can save a life. Here are some things to look for:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak, or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day is August 21. Mayor Henry and the FWPD join law enforcement, municipalities and community organizations around the country in raising awareness about the dangers and threats posed by the illicit manufacturing of fentanyl.