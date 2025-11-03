Indiana Moves Toward Drone Dominance

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 29, 2025) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun is positioning the state as a major player in the fast-growing drone sector, signing an executive order Wednesday to create the Indiana Initiative for Drone Dominance Task Force.

Braun says the move will help Indiana lead the federal government’s mission of American drone dominance, bringing together state, industry, and academic partners to develop a long-term strategic plan for innovation, safety, and economic growth.

Focus Areas for the Task Force:

Public Safety & Emergency Response: Expanding the use of drones during major events, disaster response, and law enforcement operations.

Manufacturing & Supply Chain: Strengthening Indiana’s position as a hub for drone component production and research , leveraging the state’s existing manufacturing base.

Innovation & Workforce Development: Encouraging partnerships between universities, startups, and existing manufacturers to build a trained workforce in unmanned aerial systems.

Federal Collaboration: Aligning Indiana’s capabilities with the U.S. Department of Defense and FAA on secure, American-made drone technology.

Braun said in his announcement, “Indiana has the ability to lead in the federal government’s mission of American drone dominance — from manufacturing to public safety to innovation.”

The executive order comes as states nationwide compete for leadership in the booming drone market, projected to exceed $90 billion globally by 2030. Braun’s administration says the new task force will present its strategic plan in 2026, with goals for investment, workforce training, and public-private collaboration.

Why It Matters:

Indiana already hosts several drone technology firms and aerospace suppliers, particularly around Purdue University, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane, and the Indianapolis aerospace corridor. Officials believe the initiative could help position the state as a Midwest hub for unmanned aircraft systems.