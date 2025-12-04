Indiana Muskie Fishing Hits Seasonal Peak

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says anglers have the best chance to catch muskie in late fall, when the fish are feeding aggressively and moving across wider areas. DNR tracking shows that muskie are more widespread now than in any other season.

Recently, the DNR stocked more than 22,000 muskie across 10 bodies of water, including Brookville, Tippecanoe, and Barbee Lakes. Biologists advise anglers to use large lures and focus on remaining weed beds, where the fish tend to gather.

Musky fishing in late fall offers the potential for trophy-sized catches, as the larger fish become more active while preparing for winter. The DNR encourages anglers to follow fishing regulations and practice safe, responsible fishing practices.