WWII Navy Trainer Plane Restoration Campaign

GRISSOM ANG, In. (WOWO) The Commemorative Air Force’s Indiana Wing is seeking donations to restore a historic World War II training aircraft called “Jake.” The group is participating in the national “12 Planes of Christmas” campaign, which supports restoration of vintage military aircraft across the country.

The goal is to raise $15,000 to rebuild the engine of their Boeing PT-17 Stearman. During World War II, aircraft like Jake were used at Naval Air Station Bunker Hill, now Grissom Air Reserve Base, to train U.S. Navy and Royal Navy cadets.

Restoring Jake will preserve an important piece of aviation and military history, allowing the public to see the plane in flying condition and learn about its role in training cadets during the war. Donations can be made through the Commemorative Air Force Indiana Wing’s website.