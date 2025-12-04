Indiana Targets Fraudulent CDLs

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WOWO) The Indiana State Police are actively investigating fraudulent commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) as part of an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The program aims to identify and detain individuals in the state who may be in the country illegally and using false identification.

Since the partnership began, 21 individuals have been detained or deported as a result of the investigations. Authorities have identified California and Pennsylvania as the primary states issuing potentially fraudulent CDLs. California has confirmed 17,000 cases of fraudulent licenses.

State police officials say the investigation is ongoing and that they are working closely with ICE to ensure that fraudulent licenses are identified and removed from circulation.

The department emphasizes that the program focuses on individuals who present a threat to public safety or violate immigration laws, rather than all CDL holders.