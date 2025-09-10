Indiana Officials Warn of Rise in Government Impersonation Scams

INDIANAPOLIS, (WOWO) — Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is urging Hoosiers to be on guard against government impersonation scams that have already cost some residents millions of dollars.

The Indiana Securities Division reports an increase in schemes where scammers pose as government employees or agencies, convincing victims that their accounts have been hacked or tied to illegal activity. Victims are then pressured into transferring money, often through wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or gold.

In one case, an elderly woman lost more than $800,000 after scammers claimed her computer contained illegal content. In another case, a man was conned out of nearly $2 million after being told by fake Homeland Security agents to wire funds and hand over gold bars.

“These scammers are preying on hardworking Hoosiers, stealing their life savings under the guise of protecting their assets,” Morales said. “Urgency and secrecy are two of the biggest red flags. If you’re asked to convert cash into cryptocurrency, wire funds, or send gift cards, there’s a good chance it’s a scam.”

Officials say the scams typically follow three steps: a fake tech support alert, a warning that financial accounts are compromised, and then someone posing as a government agent directing victims to move their money.

Hoosiers are reminded that the U.S. government will never demand money via wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or gift cards. Residents are urged not to click on unsolicited pop-ups or links and to verify suspicious requests by contacting the Indiana Securities Division at 317-232-6681.