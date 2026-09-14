Indiana ranks 13th among best states for teachers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana ranks among the better states in the country for teachers, according to a new WalletHub report.

The Hoosier State ranks 13th overall in WalletHub’s list of the Best and Worst States for Teachers.

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 measures, including teacher salaries, income growth potential, pupil-teacher ratios, tenure protections, school spending and the academic and work environment.

Indiana ranks 17th in the category measuring opportunity and competition, and 15th in academic and work environment.

Virginia tops the overall list, followed by Utah, Washington, New York and Illinois. The bottom five are South Dakota, New Hampshire, Maine, Montana and Hawaii.

WalletHub says teachers nationally continue to face challenges with compensation and working conditions. The report notes that teachers earn an average of $3,728 less per year than they did 16 years ago when adjusted for inflation.

The study also found that states with stronger compensation, tenure protections, school funding and supportive working environments tend to rank higher.

Indiana’s 13th-place ranking puts it ahead of neighboring Ohio, which ranks 41st, as well as Michigan at 22nd and Kentucky at 20th.