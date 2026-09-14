Fort Wayne gas prices jump more than 15 cents in a week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Gas prices in Fort Wayne have jumped more than 15 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Fort Wayne is now $3.57, up 15.6 cents from a week ago. Prices are 10.4 cents lower than they were a month ago, but 39.9 cents higher than they were at this time last year.

GasBuddy surveyed 201 stations in Fort Wayne. The cheapest station reported Sunday was $3.39 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.84, a difference of 45 cents.

The statewide price range was even wider, with the cheapest reported price at $3.19 per gallon and the most expensive at $4.19.

The national average has also climbed sharply. GasBuddy says the average price nationwide is now $4.25 per gallon, up 17.2 cents from a week ago and 19 cents from a month ago. The national average is also $1.14 higher than it was a year ago.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Iran, new hostilities in the Red Sea, a shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and attacks on Russian refineries have contributed to rising fuel prices.

De Haan says motorists should expect continued volatility, with diesel prices potentially rising even faster following the refinery attacks.

In neighboring cities, Toledo is averaging $4.17 per gallon, Kalamazoo is at $4.33 and South Bend is averaging $3.57.

The national average price of diesel is now $6.18 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.