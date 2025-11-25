Indiana Receives Low Rating For Cybercrime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The state of Indiana is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to cybercrime, according to a recent study.

That study was conducted by Click Insights.

They compiled 2024 data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

That center says Indiana had 342 complaints per 100,000 people last year which is the second worst only behind Alaska.

That resulted in a loss of $125,093,323 for Hoosiers.

The average loss per victim came out to roughly $5,287. The study said Mississippi had the lowest cyber crime rate in the country.