Indiana Secretary Of State’s Office Honored For Innovative Notary Training System

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office, led by Secretary Diego Morales, has received national recognition for launching a cutting-edge Notary Education Learning Management System (LMS) designed to enhance training and streamline services for over 50,000 notaries across the state.

The revamped system, which integrates artificial intelligence and modern accessibility standards, was awarded the 2025 “Best Application Serving the Public at the State Level” by Government Technology, a leading organization in public sector innovation. The honor highlights Indiana’s leadership in leveraging technology to improve government efficiency and citizen engagement.

The new LMS reflects Secretary Morales’ core pillars of Innovation, Efficiency, and Responsiveness. By consolidating previous systems and reducing administrative costs, the platform delivers an improved user experience while setting the groundwork for future digital credentialing initiatives.

“This new learning management system reflects our commitment to innovation and service excellence,” said Secretary Morales. “Notaries are vital to commerce and public trust in Indiana, and this platform ensures they have the tools and training to serve Hoosiers confidently and effectively. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are modernizing notary education today while preparing for the needs of tomorrow.”

The AI-powered LMS is now live and available to notaries statewide. Officials say it is part of a broader push by the Secretary of State’s Office to modernize services and deliver secure, accessible, and cost-effective solutions to Indiana residents.