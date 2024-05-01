Indiana State Police Have Issued A Silver Alert For A Missing Noble County Man

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — ISP issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Jerry Moore late Wednesday morning.

They say he is 6′1″, about 160 pounds, and has gray hair with brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue jeans, and black leather shoes.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, Moore is missing out of Cromwell and was last seen in the area on Tuesday, April 30, around 6:15 p.m.

Detectives say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Cromwell Police Department at 260-856-3838 or 911.