INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — It takes place on May 4th, at 7:30 in the morning and runs until 1:00 in the afternoon.

The Circle City can expect to see up to 25,000 runners, walkers, and wheelchair athletes for the Indianapolis Life 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

The nation’s largest half-marathon takes participants on a scenic 13.1-mile tour of downtown Indianapolis and a unique lap around the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

https://500festival.com/