Indiana State Police hiring motor carrier inspectors in Fort Wayne and other cities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police is looking for applicants to become Motor Carrier Inspectors, including positions at the permanent scale facility in Fort Wayne.

Motor Carrier Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial vehicles operating in Indiana. Other positions will be based at scale facilities in Lowell, Seymour and Terre Haute.

Applicants selected for the program must complete a 10-week Motor Carrier Inspector School beginning March 15, 2027.

The training will combine classroom instruction with on-the-job experience. Academy-style training will be held Monday through Friday at the ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in Indianapolis, with housing provided.

Trainees will receive instruction in areas including emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, communications, hazardous materials, first aid, post-crash investigations and commercial truck inspections.

Applicants must meet several basic requirements, including:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be at least 21 years old by March 15, 2027.

Have a high school diploma or equivalency diploma from an accredited school.

Have a valid driver’s license.

Pass a physical agility test, oral interview, polygraph examination and background investigation.

Complete a medical examination, psychological examination and drug test.

ISP says proximity to one of the scale facilities may be considered during the selection process.

Trainees are paid while attending the Motor Carrier Inspector School and receive the equipment needed for the job.

The starting salary is $52,000 and increases to $54,000 after the first year. With scheduled step increases, the salary can reach $70,000 annually over the next 10 years. A retirement program through PERF is also available.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Indianapolis time Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Additional information about the Motor Carrier Inspector position is available through the Indiana State Police.

Applicants with questions can contact the ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division at 317-615-7373.