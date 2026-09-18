Lowe’s to provide free cleanup supplies to flood-affected residents in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — Residents affected by recent flooding in northeastern Indiana can pick up free cleanup supplies from Lowe’s next week.

Lowe’s associates from the Bluffton store will host a Bucket Brigade on Monday, Sept. 21, distributing more than 330 buckets filled with recovery supplies.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lowe’s at 2105 N. Main St. in Bluffton. Supplies will be available while they last.

Each bucket will include items such as sponges, flashlights, bottled water, trash bags, goggles and hand sanitizer.

Lowe’s says it has organized more than half a dozen Bucket Brigades across Indiana and Ohio this summer in response to flooding. Store teams are continuing to assess local needs and distribute supplies as communities recover.

The company says it has distributed more than 100,000 buckets and totes containing disaster recovery supplies since 2017.

Lowe’s customers can also support disaster relief efforts through Nov. 3 by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar in stores. The company says proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse.