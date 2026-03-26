Indiana State Police Use DNA to Solve Decades-Old Cold Cases

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana State Police say new funding and advances in forensic technology are helping investigators make progress on some of the state’s oldest unsolved crimes.

Officials report that recent breakthroughs have led to arrests and convictions in cases dating back to the 1970s. Many of these cases had remained inactive for years due to limited resources and the lack of available forensic tools at the time.

The progress is largely credited to a specialized forensic investigative genetic genealogy unit. The team uses DNA evidence in combination with genealogical research to identify potential suspects by tracing family connections, while also relying on traditional investigative methods to confirm leads.

Authorities say the approach has helped generate new information in cases that had few or no viable leads, allowing investigators to revisit evidence and move forward with prosecutions. The effort is expected to continue as technology advances and additional resources are dedicated to solving cold cases statewide.