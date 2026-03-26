Rocket Man’: Driver Pulled Over for Props Resembling Missiles

TAMPA, FL (WOWO) Florida Highway Patrol Tampa says troopers pulled over a pickup truck Sunday after receiving multiple reports from drivers on Interstate 4 about what appeared to be missiles in the truck bed, according to Gray News.

The stop took place on SR-39 near Plant City. Authorities quickly determined the objects were plastic props used for shows and events. No one was injured, and the props posed no threat.

Troopers provided the driver, nicknamed “Rocket Man,” with guidance on how to safely transport large props so they would not alarm other motorists. The incident has drawn attention online due to the unusual nature of the calls and the driver’s nickname.