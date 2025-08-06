Vice President J.D. Vance Set to Visit Indianapolis on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Vice President J.D. Vance is headed to the Hoosier State this week.

His office confirmed Tuesday that Vance will be in Indianapolis on Thursday to headline a Republican National Committee fundraiser. WRTV reports, while in town, he’ll also sit down with Indiana Governor Mike Braun and other state officials to talk over a range of key issues.

Governor Braun confirmed the upcoming meeting during a media availability at the Statehouse, saying the two plan to discuss multiple topics during the visit.