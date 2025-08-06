August 6, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Vice President J.D. Vance Set to Visit Indianapolis on Thursday

by Macy Gray0
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, arrives to speak at a campaign event with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Vice President J.D. Vance is headed to the Hoosier State this week.

His office confirmed Tuesday that Vance will be in Indianapolis on Thursday to headline a Republican National Committee fundraiser. WRTV reports, while in town, he’ll also sit down with Indiana Governor Mike Braun and other state officials to talk over a range of key issues.

Governor Braun confirmed the upcoming meeting during a media availability at the Statehouse, saying the two plan to discuss multiple topics during the visit.

Related posts

I&M helping Hoosiers with new grant program

Eva Hallman

Ohio Leaders Weigh in on Policy Issues Facing State in 2015

Kylie Havens

One Dead, Two Others also Shot in Southern Indiana

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.