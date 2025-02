STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Gas prices have jumped again – hovering just under the 3-dollar per gallon mark according to Gas Buddy.

Over the past week, the price of regular gas jumped just over 13 cents to 2-98 per gallon.

The national average jumped just over 2 cents to 3-11 per gallon.

Though prices jumped – they’re still 36 cents per gallon less than a year ago and just over 7 cents less than a month ago.