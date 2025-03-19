Lawsuit Hits Whitley County Over Reported Police Misconduct

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Town of South Whitley, former Police Officer Brian Schimmel along with Whitley County Sheriff Jason Spencer and several employees of the Whitley County Jail are named in a lawsuit filed in the wake of a controversial January 2024 traffic stop in South Whitley.

21Alive reports that video which has gone viral shows former Police Officer Brian Schimmel forcibly pulling then, 18-year-old Vivian Augustus, from her car before slamming her to the pavement at a Marathon Gas station during a traffic stop for having a headlight out.

Schimmel maintains he took the action when Augustus refused to identify herself.

She was later strip-searched and cavity-searched at the Whitley County Jail according to the lawsuit.

Schimmel had been an officer in Monrovia, and was subjected to disciplinary action there following an incident that required him to take de-escalation classes in 2023.