July 23, 2023
Indiana News

Indiana unemployment sees slight increase in June

by Inside INdiana Business0

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Indiana’s employment report followed the status quo in June.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported Friday the unemployment rate last month was 3.2%, up from 3.1% where the state has stayed for most of this year.

Private sector jobs dropped by 3,100, but the state has increased the market by 58,900 from last year. However, the construction sector added 3,800 jobs, and both private educational and health services saw 900 new openings.

The total labor force in the state clocked in at 3,428,806, an increase of around 2,100. The state’s workforce participation rate last month held steady at 63.6%. The state has 127,406 potential workers, the DWD said.

The state had 115,930 open job postings as of July 17, and 15,287 unemployment insurance claims were filed.

Indiana’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate, which fell one-tenth of a percent to 3.6%.

