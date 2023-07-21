CME to break ground on new Fort Wayne HQ

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fort Wayne-based CME Corp. will break ground next week on a new $5.8 million headquarters building on the city’s north side. The general contractor, which marked 50 years in business last year, told Inside INdiana Business it will add a small number of jobs to its current staff of 82.

The 22,000-square-foot building will be located at 2488 Persistence Drive, just off Goshen Road near I-69.

CME cited “steady growth” that led to the decision to build the new facility, which will replace its current headquarters on the city’s southwest side.

“I am extremely honored to carry on the legacy of this company and continue to grow on the foundation laid by my family years ago,” President Ryan Hellinger said in written remarks. “I look forward to building an even brighter future alongside our amazing staff.”

The project is slated for completion by spring 2024. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 26.

The commercial contractor’s portfolio includes construction projects in the commercial, food processing, industrial, retail and housing sectors in northern Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio.