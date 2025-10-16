Indiana Voters Aren’t Impressed — With Anyone

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOWO) — A recent statewide poll reveals growing political discontent in the Hoosier State, with over half of Indiana voters saying the state is headed in the wrong direction — and frustration running deep on both sides of the aisle.

The poll, commissioned by Independent Indiana and conducted by North Star Opinion Research, found that 53% of registered voters believe Indiana is on the wrong political track. The results suggest a significant shift in voter sentiment as residents express dissatisfaction with the current leadership and direction of state politics.

According to the data, voter frustration isn’t limited to one party. Respondents reported concerns with both the Indiana Republican Party and the Indiana Democratic Party, highlighting a rising wave of bipartisan disillusionment.

In addition to party fatigue, the poll uncovered strong opposition to mid-decade redistricting efforts. Many voters view these moves as politically motivated and lacking in transparency — a stance that could influence legislative momentum in the months ahead.

“This poll reflects what we’ve been hearing on the ground,” said a spokesperson for Independent Indiana. “Voters are feeling left out of the process, and they’re looking for new leadership and new ideas beyond the traditional party system.”

Independent Indiana, a nonprofit focused on promoting independent and alternative voices in state politics, says the poll demonstrates an appetite for change and a possible opening for third-party or independent candidates heading into future elections.

With the 2026 election cycle on the horizon, these results could signal a pivotal moment for Indiana’s political landscape — one where traditional party lines might start to blur as voter dissatisfaction grows.