Trump Border Chief Backs Indiana Immigration Push

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOWO) — Trump administration border czar Tom Homan made a high-profile appearance at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, urging Republican lawmakers to ramp up the state’s role in immigration enforcement.

Homan headlined a closed-door event hosted by legislative Republicans in the House chamber, appearing alongside Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Governor Mike Braun. The trio is rallying support for a renewed push behind the controversial “Fairness Act,” which is expected to resurface when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January.

The proposed legislation — once again sponsored by Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) — would:

Penalize employers who knowingly hire undocumented workers

Require the Attorney General to defend local agencies enforcing immigration detainers

Mandate the collection of citizenship data from public assistance recipients

Supporters say the measure is about restoring law and order at the state level, while critics argue it could lead to racial profiling and deepen mistrust between immigrant communities and public agencies.

A similar version of the bill passed the Indiana House last session but stalled in the Senate.

Attorney General Rokita has been a vocal advocate of stronger state-level immigration policies, and Governor Braun used Tuesday’s appearance to signal that immigration will be a top GOP priority heading into the 2025 legislative session.

The bill’s return is likely to ignite renewed debate over the state’s role in enforcing federal immigration law — and whether measures like these go too far.