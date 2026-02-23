Fort Wayne Woman Celebrating Milestone Birthday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— A Fort Wayne woman marked a remarkable milestone this week, celebrating her 105th birthday surrounded by friends, family and well-wishers.

Hilda Stoppenhagen, born Feb. 22, 1921, spent her early years growing up on a farm in Fort Wayne, long before the city grew into the bustling community it is today. More than a century later, Stoppenhagen continues to draw admiration for her longevity and outlook on life.

Residents and staff at Evergreen Village Assisted Living honored Stoppenhagen with a birthday celebration Friday, complete with decorations, cake and shared memories.

Stoppenhagen reflected on her long life with a simple explanation when asked about the secret to reaching 105.

“Prayer, listening to my doctor, and always staying on my feet,” she said.

Her milestone birthday drew smiles and warm wishes from those gathered, many praising her positive spirit and resilience.

According to 21 Alive, Stoppenhagen’s story has resonated with viewers, offering a heartwarming reminder of the lives and experiences carried by the community’s oldest residents.

Stoppenhagen’s life has spanned generations, witnessing historic events, technological revolutions and profound cultural changes. Those who know her say her steady faith and active lifestyle have long been defining traits.

As the celebration concluded, guests shared hugs, laughter and a chorus of birthday wishes for the woman whose life now stretches across more than a century.

Happy 105th birthday, Hilda Stoppenhagen.