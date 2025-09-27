Indianapolis House Internship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana House Republicans are now accepting applications for paid, full-time college internships during the 2026 legislative session.

State Rep. Kyle Pierce of Anderson says this opportunity is open to college students, recent grads, and graduate or law students.

Interns will work in Indianapolis from January through March, gaining hands-on experience assisting lawmakers and staff.

Applications are due by October 31st.

Visithttp://indianahouserepublicans.com/internship for details.