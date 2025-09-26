Allen County Ohio Law Enforcement Stepping Up Technology

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio. (WOWO) — Allen County Ohio Sheriff Matt Treglia says the time is right to bring body cameras to his department.

County commissioners approved a contract with Axon Enterprises for body cams, patrol car cameras, and tasers that work together.

Treglia had previously held off due to concerns over how video footage could be accessed, but state-level legislative changes now allow for redactions and let departments charge for video requests.

The cameras won’t roll out overnight – policies and training are next – but the goal is to have the equipment in the field by mid to late 2026.