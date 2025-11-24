INDOT Urges Hoosiers to Travel Safely, Plan Ahead as Thanksgiving Traffic Builds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — With Thanksgiving travel expected to surge across the country this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation is urging drivers to prepare for heavy traffic, stay alert and practice safe driving habits as millions take to the road.

AAA forecasts 73 million Americans will travel for the holiday, including nearly 2 million Hoosiers. INDOT officials say traffic will begin increasing Tuesday afternoon and will remain heavy through the weekend.

“Motorists should be aware of increased traffic and potential delays early this week,” INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist said in a statement. “We encourage drivers to leave early, practice patience, and allow extra travel time throughout the holiday season. We want everyone to make it to their destination safely.”

Road Restrictions Lifted, but Some Closures Remain

Starting noon Wednesday, Nov. 26, INDOT will temporarily lift many road closures and restrictions on state highways, U.S. routes and interstates where it is safe to do so. Long-term closures for ongoing construction projects will stay in place.

Drivers can check real-time traffic conditions, closures and cameras at 511in.org or through the TrafficWise mobile app. Construction and maintenance work will resume Monday, Dec. 1.

Safety Push: Buckle Up, Put the Phone Down

INDOT is reminding travelers to follow basic safety steps that significantly reduce the risk of fatal crashes.

While fewer than 7% of Indiana drivers don’t wear seatbelts, that group accounts for 45% of passenger-car fatalities, the department said. Texting while driving increases the risk of a crash by 50%.

“Buckling up and putting the phone down are simple, lifesaving actions everyone can take—every trip, every time,” the agency noted.

State Warns: Don’t Drink and Drive

From 2019 to 2023, more than 850 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period nationwide, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

INDOT urges drivers to plan ahead by using rideshare services, public transit or designating a sober driver.

Hoosier Helpers on Patrol

INDOT’s Hoosier Helper Safety Service Patrol, sponsored by GEICO, will be operating Monday through Wednesday and again on Friday. The patrol assists stranded drivers, provides traffic control and minor medical aid at crash scenes, and helps keep interstate traffic moving.

Since 1991, Hoosier Helpers have driven more than 20 million miles, assisted over 400,000 motorists, and responded to more than 1.2 million incidents statewide. The patrol covers 177 miles of interstate in central, northwest and southern Indiana, including Indianapolis, Gary and Louisville-area routes.

Drivers needing assistance can contact INDOT Customer Service at 855-INDOT4U (463-6848).

“We are thankful for the services Hoosier Helpers and all INDOT employees provide, especially during this busy time of year,” Quist said. “I hope all Hoosiers have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.”