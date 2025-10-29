Inmate Death Investigated in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WOWO) – Benjamin P. Hopkins, 54, of Belle Center, died early Sunday morning while incarcerated at the Auglaize County Corrections Center.

WLIO Television reports that authorities say corrections staff discovered Hopkins unresponsive during a routine head count just before 1 a.m. Life-saving measures were attempted, and he was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m.

Hopkins had been booked into the jail on October 15 on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. At the time of the incident, all inmates were on lockdown, and the jail conducts head counts twice an hour, exceeding the state requirement of once per hour.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

