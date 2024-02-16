Investigation Launched After Death in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has started a death investigation after a woman died in Roanoke.

It started just before noon Thursday, February 15 when officers responded to Aboite Road on a report of a possible unconscious person in the front yard of a home. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s Department Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians were called out to the scene as the preliminary investigation led investigators to believe the death was suspicious in nature.