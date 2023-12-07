ISP searching for runaway Auburn teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police are seeking runaway 16-year-old Nevaeha Wheaton of Auburn.

Nevaeha was last seen at a family residence located in the 3600 block of DeKalb C.R. 19 around midnight Sunday and then shortly thereafter at a friend’s residence in the 6700 block of DeKalb C.R. 71 in St. Joe, an ISP news release stated.

Nevaeha was believed to be headed out of state to either Coldwater, Mich., or the Bryan, Ohio area where she is known to have friends. ISP has been in contact with those law enforcement agencies.

The attached photo of Nevaeha wearing the blue hoodie sweatshirt with “JORDAN” printed on the front is what she was last seen wearing. Her hair is naturally red, but may have recently dyed her hair black to change her appearance, the release added.

Anyone with information that can help detectives locate Nevaeha’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661, or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at 260-333-7911.