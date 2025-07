CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police troopers arrested a Winona Lake man Friday evening after he was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

The 34-year-old man was found operating a vehicle in Clay County while reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was pulled over for reportedly unsafely switching lanes on I-70. The officer reported the driver, who has not yet been named, was showing signs of impairment.

His BAC level came back as .38%.