July 26, 2025
Local News

Markle Pursuit Ends Without Suspect In Custody

by Alyssa Foster
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office warned the Markle area of a pursuit on foot Friday night. However, they were unable to locate the man.

It happened on Miller Street from the Markle Church of Christ from S.R. 224 to the Wabash River where they used a K9 unit, drones and deputies to search for the suspect.

About 45 minutes after the pursuit began, officers ended the pursuit due to being unable to locate the man. 

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. 

