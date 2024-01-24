The Deadline For Purchasing Dog Licenses In Van Wert Is Quickly Approaching

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WOWO) — According to the Van Wert Independent, all dogs three months old or older require a license by Wednesday, January 31st.

The license cost is $18 per tag.

For licenses purchased after January 31, a penalty of $18 per year tag must be paid in addition to the license cost.

A three-year tag for $54 and a lifetime dog tag for $180 are available only in the Auditor’s Office.

Kennel licenses are $90 for 5 tags. Extra tags are $1 each.

The penalty for a kennel license is $90 if purchased after January 31.

The Van Wert County Auditor’s Office encourages dog owners to purchase by mail or online when possible.

Dog tags may be purchased by mail, online, or at one of the following locations:

Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse

Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert

Ohio City Express 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City

Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy

Willshire RoadDog 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire

Dog licenses may be purchased online here. A convenience fee will apply.

Anyone with questions should contact the Real Estate Department at the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office (419)238-0843.