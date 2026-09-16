IU receives $100 million gift to expand Kelley graduate programs, scholarships

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana University has received a $100 million gift that will expand graduate education at the Kelley School of Business and increase scholarship opportunities at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

The gift from IU alumni Jeffrey H. and Benita L. Thomasson is the largest individual gift in the university’s history. The Thomassons have now given more than $111 million to IU, according to the university.

The IU Board of Trustees has approved naming Kelley’s graduate division the Jeffrey H. Thomasson Graduate School of Business.

The $100 million donation will support student success, academic innovation and faculty positions. It will also bring together 19 graduate programs across the Kelley School’s Bloomington and Indianapolis campuses.

The university says students will have access to expanded mentorship and immersive learning opportunities, along with additional training in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. The gift will also help strengthen career services and fund endowed faculty positions.

Graduate students will receive financial assistance through a new Thomasson Scholars Program, which builds on the existing Thomasson Fellows Program for undergraduate Kelley students.

The Thomassons are also giving $5 million to the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IU Indianapolis. That money will support the Thomasson Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees related to philanthropy, nonprofit leadership and community impact.

Jeff Thomasson earned his MBA from the Kelley School before founding Oxford Financial Group at age 23. Benita Thomasson earned a master’s degree in elementary education from the former Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and a master’s degree from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

The gift is part of IU’s Never Daunted campaign, which focuses on expanding educational opportunities, supporting innovation and strengthening communities.