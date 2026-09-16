Marion Health to host free stuffed animal clinic for children

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — Marion Health will host a free stuffed animal medical clinic Saturday for children ages 12 and younger.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 19 at the Family Medicine Residency Clinic, 1411 W. Bella Drive in Marion.

Children are encouraged to bring a favorite stuffed animal for a pretend medical check-up. Upon arrival, children will register their stuffed animal, receive a wristband and get a special passport to guide them through the clinic’s different stations.

The stuffed animals will go through several medical-themed stations, including:

Medical history

Check-up

X-ray

Surgery

Children will also have the opportunity to learn about healthy habits, including physical activity and exercise, healthy nutrition, the importance of staying smoke-free and sun safety.

Other activities will include making a bracelet for their stuffed animal, coloring and decorating a picture frame, taking a photo with their stuffed animal and playing games.

Marion Health Community Outreach Nurse Jennifer Banker said the event is designed to make learning about medical care fun while helping children feel more comfortable with health care.