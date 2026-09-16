Brickworld LEGO Expo returning to Fort Wayne in October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — LEGO enthusiasts will have another chance to see large-scale creations and take part in interactive building activities when Brickworld returns to Fort Wayne in October.

The 12th annual Brickworld LEGO Exposition is scheduled for Oct. 10-11 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.

The expo will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature hundreds of original LEGO displays, including spaceships, castles, train layouts, pop culture and movie-inspired creations, artwork and working LEGO machines.

One of the featured attractions will be the Great Ball Contraption, a collection of LEGO-built machines that move soccer balls through a continuous loop. Brickworld says the attraction originally debuted at one of its events and has become a major part of its expos.

Visitors can also participate in hands-on activities, including the Play Brick area, which will have tens of thousands of loose LEGO bricks, and a Graffiti Wall where guests can create mosaic-style images using thousands of LEGO pieces.

This year’s Fort Wayne event will also feature “Haunted Brickworld,” with Halloween-themed LEGO creations and decorations.

Brickworld was founded in 2007 and holds events for LEGO enthusiasts and builders. The organization is a private company and is not affiliated with the LEGO Group.

Tickets are available through the MidWest America Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.

More information about the event is available at Brickworld.com.